https://babylonbee.com/news/genius-trump-nominates-joe-biden-to-supreme-court/

Genius Trump Nominates Joe Biden To Supreme Court Forcing Dems To Accuse Him Of Sexual Assault

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Trump has announced his pick for Supreme Court justice: Joe Biden. By nominating Biden, Trump has forced the Dems’ hands, making them believe the sexual assault claims and allegations of inappropriate, creepy behavior against the former vice president.

The “4D chess” move forced Dems to immediately accuse Joe Biden of sexual assault and reverse their position on the current claims against him.

“We now believe Tara Reade,” said a somber Kamala Harris, “and we will do everything in our power to destroy this man’s life.”

In addition to believing current claims against Joe Biden, Democrats also immediately dug up 417 new accusers against Joe Biden. He has been accused of participating in wild frat parties, drunken keggers, and something called the “Devil’s Triangle,” which Dems say is either a Satanic ritual or code for a sexual practice or “maybe both.”

“It’s clear this man is dangerous and cannot be trusted,” said Nancy Pelosi. “We call on the Senate to turn down his nomination and run him out of public life.”

Biden released a statement, saying, “I just want to go home and see my grandkids again.” His mic was cut off and he was pulled off the stage with a shepherd’s crook.

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.