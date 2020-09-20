https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/horrific-video-screaming-grandmother-manhandled-8-cops-cuffed-hauled-off-not-wearing-mask-anti-lockdown-protest-public-park/

They’ll tell you it’s for the greater good.

But how can the elites defend this?

A screaming grandmother was surrounded by eight police officers, who take her purse and belongings, then wrestle with her to put on handcuffs.

The woman was NOT wearing at an anti-lockdown protest outdoors at a park in Melbourne, Australia.

This is just horrific!

This was filmed at the anti-lockdown protest at Elsternwick, Melbourne on Saturday.

