https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/horrific-video-screaming-grandmother-manhandled-8-cops-cuffed-hauled-off-not-wearing-mask-anti-lockdown-protest-public-park/
They’ll tell you it’s for the greater good.
But how can the elites defend this?
A screaming grandmother was surrounded by eight police officers, who take her purse and belongings, then wrestle with her to put on handcuffs.
The woman was NOT wearing at an anti-lockdown protest outdoors at a park in Melbourne, Australia.
This is just horrific!
This was filmed at the anti-lockdown protest at Elsternwick, Melbourne on Saturday.
Grandmother Handcuffed at Melbourne anti-lockdown protest @RitaPanahi @davidhurleyHS @NickMcCallum7 @georgiecrozier @Origsmartassam @TimSmithMP @_lozza_1 @RealJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/sJNU62qsPH
— BOX4 (@BOX4TV) September 19, 2020