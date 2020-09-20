‘I reject that’: Even Rahm Emanuel is calling out Nancy Pelosi’s latest threat toward Trump and the GOP

https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/09/20/i-reject-that-even-rahm-emanuel-is-calling-out-nancy-pelosis-latest-threat-toward-trump-and-the-gop/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to rule out impeaching President Trump if the Republican-controlled Senate attempts to confirm his Supreme Court nominee during a lame-duck session of Congress.

One of those pushing back against Pelosi’s suggestion is Democrat and former Obama White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.

Rahm Emanuel on Nancy Pelosi’s threat of impeachment to stall the Senate and keep President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee from receiving a vote. “I reject that politics… that is what is corrosive to our political system.” pic.twitter.com/AcS57TSVrd — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 20, 2020

So, Rahm Emanuel says Speaker Pelosi is engaging in “corrosive” politics.

When Rahm thinks you’re engaging in gutter politics, what do you think America will think of it, Nancy? https://t.co/yJ20Pujt5M — Whatever (@DRussell76) September 20, 2020

Wow… even Rahm is against the threats. https://t.co/d8sfWqIbBt — Macsen in Orlando (@macsenoverdrive) September 20, 2020

When you’ve lost Rahm “Never let a crisis go to waste” Emanuel, then you know you’ve gone too far. https://t.co/Y53OmSBmKj — Seizer Pouncicus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TastyKAR) September 20, 2020

Wonder if other Democrats (and how many, if so) feel the same as Emanuel?

***

RELATED:

UNHINGED! Nancy Pelosi babbles about impeaching Trump or Barr if Senate GOP tries voting on SCOTUS in bizarre interview

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

