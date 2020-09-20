https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/starts-democrats-claim-russian-interference-will-keep-taking-control-senate/

Senate Democrats — who were blown out of the water last year when a special counsel’s report proved there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia — are at it again.

Some lawmakers claim that Russian operatives are “already waging a disinformation campaign aimed at disrupting the 2020 election, and at least one senator says bots with suspected ties are waging Twitter attacks on their campaign,” The Hill reported.

“The lawmaker, who is in a competitive race, has asked social media companies to help quash the effort,” reported the D.C.-based political website.

“This is going on right now, according to the nation’s intelligence leadership,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). “You’ve got the intelligence leadership saying the Russians are working very hard to do in 2020 what they tried to do in 2016. That’s the biggest tell out there.”

Of course, Wyden refused to reveal details, saying ““I’m constrained by a fair measure because I’m on” the Senate Intelligence Committee and therefore has access to classified information.

Wyden said senior U.S. intelligence officials need to do more before Election Day to warn the public about ongoing Russian interference. “I want them to put out more information, more specifics and not do what they did in 2016 which is be kind of cautious,” he said.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who served as chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during the 2018 election cycle, said he’s “very concerned” about Russian interference in both the presidential and Senate races. “The intelligence community has said that interference is ongoing,” he said.

Trump was investigated for 675 days by special counsel Robert Mueller and a team of 19 lawyers. Despite 2,800 subpoenas and 500 witness interviews, the counsel’s office found no evidence “that any U.S. person or Trump campaign official or associate” conspired or “knowingly coordinated” with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

