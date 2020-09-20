https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/20/jimmy-kimmel-opens-the-audience-less-emmys-with-an-anti-trump-joke/

The 72nd Emmy Awards is taking place tonight. . .

I’m fully-laminated and ready to host the #Emmys LIVE tonight at 8e|5p on #ABC! pic.twitter.com/GF94z2V3dt — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 20, 2020

. . .and host Jimmy Kimmel started the audience-less show with an anti-Trump joke, of course:

“Of course I’m here all alone, of course we don’t have an audience. This isn’t a MAGA rally, it’s the Emmys.” – @JimmyKimmel #Emmys #Kimmel @TelevisionAcad — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) September 21, 2020

We’re sure the clapping seals would’ve loved it though:

For some reason, Jason Bateman was in the audience:

And then he did a bit with Jennifer Aniston where they burned the envelope in case it was covered in coronavirus germs:

The magic of live TV mixed with real fire #Emmys pic.twitter.com/1IOAxjctma — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) September 21, 2020

This is funny?

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel “burning all the germs” off the #Emmys envelopes https://t.co/m3unIWlTr1 pic.twitter.com/j6CEXGkLpO — Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2020

This looks . . . absolutely awful:

“Can you all please mute? I am hearing myself.” #Emmys pic.twitter.com/GDcEF3F3aR — Frank Posillico (@FrankPosillico) September 21, 2020

Bombs away. . .

Is it just us, or is it kinda hard to tell if these jokes are landing without an audience? #Emmys — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 21, 2020

***

