http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/c48YnsSwTX0/

Joe Biden claimed on Sunday that, by the time he would be done speaking, 200 million Americans will have died from the coronavirus.

As Biden demanded inaction from the U.S. Senate on providing advice and consent on a potential Supreme Court nominee, he said, “It’s estimated 200 million people have died probably by the time I finish this talk.”

That would be roughly two-thirds of the country.

Several minutes later, he read from the teleprompter: “200,000.”

It’s not the first time Biden has had trouble with numbers this campaign.

In June, Biden claimed “over 120 million” have died from the virus before correcting himself, USA Today reported.

In February, the Democrat nominee asserted “150 million people have been killed since 2007” on the streets by guns.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

