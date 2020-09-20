https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/just-gop-senator-lamar-alexander-says-supports-trump-senate-effort-fill-supreme-court-vacancy-blasts-democrats/

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) released a statement on the Supreme Court nomination on Sunday.

Alexander, who is known for being a RINO, actually stood with President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and said he will vote on Trump’s SCOTUS nominee.

“No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year,” Senator Alexander said.

He added, “The Constitution gives senators the power to do it. The voters who elected them expect it. Going back to George Washington, the Senate has confirmed many nominees to the Supreme Court during a presidential election year. It has refused to confirm several when the President and Senate majority were of different parties.”

Sen. Alexander blasted the Democrats: “Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot.”

“I have voted to confirm Justices Roberts, Alito, Sotomayor, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh based up their intelligence, character and temperament. I will apply the same standard when I consider President Trump’s nomination to replace Justice Ginsburg,” Alexander said.

New: Sen. Lamar Alexander issues his statement “No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year.” pic.twitter.com/gHfjO5DxZw — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) September 20, 2020

The Democrat-media complex exploded on Friday in response to justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing.

Schumer, Feinstein, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and the entire media apparatus attacked President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for moving forward with a SCOTUS nomination.

McConnell made it clear he will hold a vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination.

President Trump on Saturday said he expects to announce his SCOTUS nominee this coming week and asserted that it will ‘most likely be a woman.’

Sources told Fox News host Jesse Watters this weekend that Amy Cony Barrett is President Trump’s top choice.

