Democrats would like for Republicans to believe that attempting to confirm a Supreme Court replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg would be a huge political mistake.

Kimberley Strassel of the Wall Street Journal has a reminder about the fate of four Senate Democrats who opposed Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

It’s a good point and a good reminder.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins has said the person elected in November should choose the nominee. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she will not vote on a SCOTUS vacancy before the election. And a Mitt Romney spokesperson says a report that the Utah senator will not vote to confirm a nominee until after inauguration day is “grossly false.”

