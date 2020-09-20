https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/20/liberal-white-female-politician-from-northern-ireland-apologizes-for-dressing-up-as-mr-t-for-halloween/

Paula Bradshaw, a liberal politician from Northern Ireland, apologized after a photo of her dressed as Mr. T for Halloween started circulating online:

Paula Bradshaw: I’m sorry for Mr T costumehttps://t.co/fiW4OHSO9P pic.twitter.com/vSXD5kvtqu — Sunday Life (@TheSundayLife) September 20, 2020

It sounds a lot like she’s sorry she got caught:

It has come to my attention that there are photos of me on social media from a decade ago dressed as Mr. T. For some time I have been deeply embarrassed I ever thought such an inappropriate costume was a good idea and I apologise for any offence caused. 1/4 — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) September 19, 2020

It was a serious lapse of judgement. It did not reflect my views then and does not reflect them now. 2/4 — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) September 19, 2020

I am proud to stand on my record of tackling the very real issues of racial discrimination and prejudice faced by minority ethnic communities here and abroad every day. 3/4 — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) September 19, 2020

I will not be diverted from continuing to take concrete action to support minority communities, assist refugees and oppose racial injustice in all its forms. 4/4 — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) September 19, 2020

LOL:

