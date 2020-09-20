https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/20/liberal-white-female-politician-from-northern-ireland-apologizes-for-dressing-up-as-mr-t-for-halloween/

Paula Bradshaw, a liberal politician from Northern Ireland, apologized after a photo of her dressed as Mr. T for Halloween started circulating online:

It sounds a lot like she’s sorry she got caught:

LOL:

***

