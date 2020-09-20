https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/massive-trump-car-motorcycle-parade-north-huntington-pa-hundreds-vehicles-fill-huge-parking-lot-start/

The Trump team is fired up. All over the country you are seeing boat parades, massive rallies and now car and motorcycle parades.

The enthusiasm behind the President is off the charts. We’ve never seen anything like this before.

Today in North Huntington, PA. hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at a local mall parking lot and held a Trump car and motorcycle parade. The parking lot was huge and the number or participating vehicles and motorcycles were in the hundreds.

Conservative radio and TV personality, Rose Tennent from Rose Unplugged, was towards the front of the parade in a brand new red 2020 mid-engine corvette. She narrated the rally as police escort led the parade with Rose and motorcycles close behind.

TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Activist Wearing ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ Shirt Walked into a Louisville Bar and Murdered Three People

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign held their largest car rally to date a week ago in Las Vegas, NV. It included about seven total cars:

The Latinos for Biden Parade in Las Vegas today was just flat out embarrassing pic.twitter.com/6tpxHTYEDi — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 Text COURTNEY to 88022 (@hollandcourtney) September 14, 2020

While the Biden campaign sleeps and takes weekends off the Trump Train is rolling downhill with more enthusiasm that ever before. The only way Democrats win this election is by stealing it.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

