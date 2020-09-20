https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517320-mcconnell-locks-down-key-gop-votes-on-supreme-court-fight

Republican senators are coalescing behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Trump expects to nominate woman to replace Ginsburg next week Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral MORE‘s (R-Ky.) vow to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE.

A number of GOP senators, including both retiring members and vulnerable incumbents, are backing McConnell’s promise to hold a vote on whomever President Trump Donald John TrumpUS reimposes UN sanctions on Iran amid increasing tensions Jeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally MORE nominates, underscoring Republicans’ desire to fill the seat even as they face charges of hypocrisy from Democrats and pushback from some of their own colleagues.

Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderToobin: McConnell engaging in ‘greatest act of hypocrisy in American political history’ with Ginsburg replacement vote Chamber of Commerce endorses McSally for reelection Trump health officials grilled over reports of politics in COVID-19 response MORE (R-Tenn.), who is retiring at the end of the year, said on Sunday that he would support filling the seat this year, though he’ll make a decision on the nominee once Trump names his pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. …Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot,” Alexander said in a statement.

Alexander’s decision follows similar remarks from Sens. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanRomney undecided on authorizing subpoenas for GOP Obama-era probes Congress needs to prioritize government digital service delivery House passes B bill to boost Postal Service MORE (R-Ohio) and Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntCDC tells Congress it urgently needs billion for vaccine distribution On The Money: Trump undercuts GOP, calls for bigger COVID-19 relief package | Communities of color hit hardest financially by COVID-19 | Businesses, states pass on Trump payroll tax deferral Trump undercuts GOP, calls for bigger COVID-19 relief package MORE (R-Mo.), who both indicated they would support McConnell if he moves to hold a vote on confirming a third Supreme Court pick for Trump. Neither is up for re-election this year.

Portman, in a statement, noted that McConnell intended to hold a vote and “I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits.” Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, added to CBS’ Face the Nation that there was “plenty of time” for Republican to confirm a nominee this year.

“The White House and the Senate have some obligation to do what they think in the majority in the Senate is the right thing to do. And there is a Senate majority put there by voters for reasons like this,” he said.

The decision by Portman, Blunt and Alexander to align with McConnell and Trump highlights the narrowing pool of GOP senators that Democrats could flip in order to block Republicans from filling the seat in the middle of an election year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans still face a decision on whether they should try to squeeze in the nomination before the election day or in the end-of-year lame duck, something that is likely to be discussed at a leadership meeting on Monday night and a caucus lunch on Tuesday.

“I’m for whatever gives us the best opportunity to confirm a conservative to the court while giving us the best chance of keeping the Senate and White House,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told The Hill on Saturday “[But] I suspect we will have a long discussion about it Tuesday.”

So far two GOP senators — Sens. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Collins: President elected Nov. 3 should fill Supreme Court vacancy Barrett seen as a front-runner for Trump Supreme Court pick MORE (R-Alaska), the only GOP senator to oppose Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Remembering Ginsburg’s patriotism and lifelong motivation Collins: President elected Nov. 3 should fill Supreme Court vacancy MORE‘s nomination, and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE (R-Maine), who is facing a tough re-election bid — have said that they do not believe the Senate should take up the Supreme Court nomination before the Nov. 3 election, which is 44 days away.

“I did not support taking up a nomination eight months before the 2016 election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Justice Scalia. We are now even closer to the 2020 election – less than two months out – and I believe the same standard must apply,” Murkowski said on Sunday.

Collins, in a statement on Saturday, said the appointment “should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Democrats will need at least two more GOP senators to oppose moving a Supreme Court nominee before the election to give them a fighting chance of keeping the seat open until next year.

Alexander and Portman, in particular, were considered potential votes to watch. Alexander, though an ally of McConnell’s, is considered an institutionalist and is retiring, freeing him from the guaranteed political blowback that would come from Trump and his supporters for wanting to delay a Supreme Court vote. Portman, meanwhile, has had breaks with Trump over high-profile issues including the emergency declaration for the border wall.

Their decisions don’t close the door for Democrats altogether, but they underscore the uphill battle Democrats are likely face.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Toobin: McConnell engaging in ‘greatest act of hypocrisy in American political history’ with Ginsburg replacement vote The Memo: Court battle explodes across tense election landscape MORE (R-Utah), the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, is considered another lawmaker to watch. He is one of the president’s most vocal critics within the caucus and viewed as a potential swing vote. He was the only GOP senator to vote for one of the articles of impeachment earlier this year.

But even if Romney comes out in support of not holding a vote before the election, Democrats would still need to pick up one additional GOP senator to prevent a 50-50 tie that Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Sunday shows preview: Justice Ginsburg dies, sparking partisan battle over vacancy before election McConnell urges GOP senators to ‘keep your powder dry’ on Supreme Court vacancy MORE would be all but guaranteed to break.

In addition to Romney, Sens. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleySenate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg What Senate Republicans have said about election-year Supreme Court vacancies Biden says Ginsburg successor should be picked by candidate who wins on Nov. 3 MORE (R-Iowa) and Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Gardner on court vacancy: Country needs to mourn Ginsburg ‘before the politics begin’ MORE (R-Colo.) are both considered votes to watch.

Grassley, a current member and the former chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said earlier this year that “in the abstract, I would do the same thing in 2020 that I would in 2016″ if a Supreme Court vacancy occurred this year. His statement released in the wake of Ginsburg’s death did not address what the Senate should do if Trump nominates someone to fill Ginsburg’s seat.

Gardner also did not address what the Senate should do. He declined to say, when questioned while speaking before a business group on Saturday, if he stood by his 2016 comments that whoever won the 2016 election should appoint the successor to the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat.

Gardner’s sidestepping comes as several other vulnerable GOP incumbents have endorsed holding a vote this year, further reducing the pool of swing votes for Democrats.

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who is running for a second term, said on Sunday that the Senate should act on the nomination, painting the Supreme Court battle as a central difference between himself and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once the President announces a nomination, the United States Senate should begin the process that moves this to a full Senate vote,” Perdue said.

Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesToobin: McConnell engaging in ‘greatest act of hypocrisy in American political history’ with Ginsburg replacement vote To honor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy, Biden should consider Michelle Obama Senate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg MORE (R-Mont.), who is running against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockSenate Democrats demand White House fire controversial head of public lands agency Pence seeks to boost Daines in critical Montana Senate race Trump’s fear and loathing of voting by mail in the age of COVID MORE, added in his own statement that the Senate “should move forward with confirming President Trump’s nominee.”

Perdue and Daines join GOP Sens. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisTrump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Vulnerable GOP incumbents embrace filling Supreme Court seat this year MORE (R-N.C.), Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyTrump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Vulnerable GOP incumbents embrace filling Supreme Court seat this year MORE (R-Ariz.), Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Vulnerable GOP incumbents embrace filling Supreme Court seat this year Georgia GOP Senate candidates cite abortion in pushing Ginsburg replacement MORE (R-Ga.) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral Warning signs flash for Lindsey Graham in South Carolina MORE (R-S.C.), who are each on the ballot in November and have called for the Senate to act on Trump’s forthcoming nomination.

Graham, in a tweet linking to his campaign fundraising page, said he was “dead set” on confirming whoever Trump picks.

“I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” he added in a separate tweet.

Scott Wong contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

