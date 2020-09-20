https://justthenews.com/government/local/memorial-plans-ruth-bader-ginsburg-set-will-lie-repose-supreme-court?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The memorial services for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are set to begin at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A private ceremony Wednesday morning at the court will lead an outdoor lie in repose open to the public Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.. The coffin will be moved to the front steps of the Supreme Court building where the public will be allowed to honor her life.

On Friday, she will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first woman in history honored in such a way. A private burial service will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery next week.

