Most Americans said they think the winner of November’s presidential election should pick the successor to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE, according to a new poll.

Sixty-two percent of Americans said the vacancy left by Ginsburg, who died Friday, should be filled by whichever candidate wins the upcoming election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Sunday.

The poll found 23 percent said they disagreed that the vacancy should be filled by the winner of the election and the rest said they were not sure, according to Reuters.

The national poll was conducted Sept. 19-20, after Ginsburg’s death was announced by the court, according to the newswire.

The poll found that eight out of 10 Democrats agreed the appointment should wait until after the election, as did five in 10 Republicans, according to Reuters.

President Trump Donald John TrumpUS reimposes UN sanctions on Iran amid increasing tensions Jeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally MORE has said he will nominate a successor and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConell (R-Ky.) has vowed to hold a vote on Trump’s nominee.

Democratic lawmakers slammed McConnell and Republicans for voicing support for a quick vote on Trump’s nominee just weeks ahead of the election, calling it hypocritical since many of the same lawmakers, including McConnell, blocked then-President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016 after conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died 10 months before that year’s election.

Republicans, however, have dismissed accusations of hypocrisy and argued there is a historic precedent for a president to nominate a successor, and for the Senate majority of the same party to confirm the nominee.

Republicans could not afford any more than three defections to confirm Trump’s nominee if all 47 members of the Senate Democratic caucus oppose Trump’s pick.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Collins: President elected Nov. 3 should fill Supreme Court vacancy Barrett seen as a front-runner for Trump Supreme Court pick MORE (R-Alaska) said Sunday the Senate should not take up a Supreme Court nomination before Election Day. She is the second GOP senator to voice opposition on a vote before Nov. 3, after Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE (R-Maine.) who said so on Saturday.

Neither senator directly addressed in their statement how they would view an attempt to confirm a Supreme Court nominee during the end-of-year lame duck session.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online. It surveyed 1,006 American adults, including 463 Democrats and 374 Republicans. It has a credibility interval of plus or minute 4 percentage points, according to Reuters.

