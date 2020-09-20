https://www.theepochtimes.com/most-rust-belt-voters-believe-capitalism-better-for-country-over-socialism-poll_3506917.html

A majority of voters along the Rust Belt said capitalism was a better system for the future of the country, rather than socialism, according to The Epoch Times’ Rust Belt Poll.

The mid-September poll showed that over 51 percent of the 2,191 registered voters and 1,440 likely voters said they believed capitalism was better, while just over 21 percent said socialism was. The poll asked voters from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Some voters said they were unsure which system was better for the United States, with 25 percent or 287 people voting along those lines. The number of voters who said they were uncertain was more than the number of voters who said socialism was better for the future.

The Rust Belt states are likely to play a critical role in determining the outcome of the 2020 election.

Older voters, those over 65 years old, were more likely to vote for capitalism. Data shows that 74 percent of that demographic cast their vote for it. In contrast, over 9 percent of voters aged over 65 voted for socialism being better for the country.

For younger voters, those aged between 18 and 29, a majority—over 43 percent—voted for capitalism. Meanwhile, over 30 percent of voters in this bracket voted for socialism. This age group also had the highest number of those voting that they were unsure, with over 26 percent.

When comparing along party lines, there was a clear difference.

A plurality of Republicans, over 77 percent, voted for capitalism, while over 46 percent of Democrats voted for it. In contrast, over 30 percent of Democrats voted for socialism, and just over 11 percent of Republicans voted the same.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken out against socialism and communism throughout his years in office, making it a key part of his agenda. At last year’s State of the Union speech, he said that “America will never be a socialist country.”

Trump has also criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on this front, calling him “a Trojan horse for socialism,” during an August speech in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“He’s a Trojan horse. He has no clue, but the people around him are tough, and they’re smart,” Trump said.

Biden appears to have rejected the socialist label. In an August rebuttal to Trump’s GOP convention address he said, “You know me. You know my heart, and you know my story, my family’s story. Ask yourself: Do I look to you like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

The Epoch Times Rust Belt Poll was conducted by Big Data Poll from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2020, interviewing 2,191 registered voters and 1,440 likely voters in the Midwest via online panel targeting Iowa (7 percent), Michigan (20 percent), Minnesota (12 percent), Ohio (23 percent), Pennsylvania (26 percent) and Wisconsin (12 percent). The sampling error is ± 2.1 percent for registered voters and ± 2.6 percent for likely voters at a 95 percent confidence interval. For more information on the methodology and survey design, please refer to the AAPOR Transparency Initiative Checklist, for an overview of survey results click here.

