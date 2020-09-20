https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/mostly-peaceful-riots-caused-1-2b-damage-eclipsing-even-la-riots/

“Mostly peaceful” protests and riots that have been going on over the past few months have now caused $1-2 billion worth of damage.

The media’s continued silence on the mayhem and tacit approval of it since it first began has been absolutely disgraceful.

From the beginning, it was obvious that these riots were dangerously common at the nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes.

In terms of total paid insurance claims, the arson, vandalism and looting of the riots cost as much as $2 billion.

That number far eclipses the cost of the infamous Rodney King riots of 1992.

Axios found the $1-2 billion number through Property Claims Services, an organization that tracks insurance claims related to civil disorder.

This is a massive loss for the many small-business owners whose properties were victimized in the riots, many of which, if not all, began as protests in support of Black Lives Matter.

While technically true, the waving away of this violence by calling the protests “mostly peaceful” was immoral and dismissive of a problem that can now be officially classified as historically awful.

WATCH: Media tout “peaceful protesters” amidst rioting and looting. pic.twitter.com/l8art6r8wQ — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) June 2, 2020

FLOYD PROTESTS: Damage from looting and arson amid mostly peaceful protests over the police killing of George Floyd will cost $1-2 billion in claims, according to the Insurance Information Institute. pic.twitter.com/uaNPwwnUEQ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 16, 2020

The establishment media is now pointing out that these protests are roughly 90 percent peaceful.

Even Axios’ own article detailing the billions of dollars worth of damage used the left’s favorite new catchphrase “mostly peaceful.”

This is likely the worst example of widespread civil disobedience this country has ever faced.

Nevertheless, these left-wing voices in media continue to desperately cling to the notion that these protests are something to be celebrated.

If the shoe were on the other foot and the causes being pushed by protesters were actually conservative in nature, CNN, MSNC, ABC and all of the other left-leaning media outlets would be condemning the protests as fascist.

Imagine, for example, if the protesters and rioters were predominantly right-wingers.

In that case, we would likely be having a national discussion about terrorism in this country and how the Republican Party is fanning its flames.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

