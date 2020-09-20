https://thehill.com/homenews/media/517270-msnbc-trump-endangering-journalists-undermining-freedoms-with-comments-about

MSNBC said President TrumpDonald John TrumpUS reimposes UN sanctions on Iran amid increasing tensions Jeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally MORE is endangering journalists and undermining freedoms after he told a crowd at a rally that it was a “beautiful sight” when one of the network’s anchors, Ali Velshi, was shot with a rubber bullet during a protest over the death of George Floyd

“Freedom of the press is a pillar of our democracy. When the president mocks a journalist for the injury he sustained while putting himself in harm’s way to inform the public, he endangers thousands of other journalists and undermines our freedoms,” MSNBC said in a statement Saturday.

The network’s statement was in response to comments the president made at a rally in Minnesota late Friday.

“I remember this guy Velshi,” Trump said. “He got hit in the knee with a canister of tear gas and he went down. He was down. ‘My knee, my knee.’ Nobody cared, these guys didn’t care, they moved him aside.”

“And they just walked right through. It was the most beautiful thing,” Trump added. “No, because after we take all that crap for weeks and weeks, and you finally see men get up there and go right through them, wasn’t it really a beautiful sight? It’s called law and order.”

Velshi also responded to the president’s remarks, and corrected Trump on the injury he sustained on May, 30, noting that he was hit by a rubber bullet not a tear gas canister.

“So, @realDonaldTrump, you call my getting hit by authorities in Minneapolis on 5/30/20 (by a rubber bullet, btw, not a tear gas cannister) a ‘beautiful thing’ called ‘law and order’. What law did I break while covering an entirely peaceful (yes, entirely peaceful) march?” Velshi tweeted.

Velshi was hit while reporting live from a protest in Minneapolis. As police started firing tear gas near Velshi and his crew, Velshi said “there has been no provocation,” adding that “police pulled into this intersection unprovoked right into the middle of the crowd.”

Trump has been campaigning on a message of “law and order” for months, amid nationwide protests sparked by the killing of Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. He’s pushed a message that Americans will not be safe under Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Trump expects to nominate woman to replace Ginsburg next week Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral MORE, but the Democrat has pushed back, noting the sometimes-violent clashes between demonstrators and police have been ongoing under Trump’s leadership.

Trump has also long railed against news media, especially MSNBC and its anchors.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond for comment in response to MSNBC’s statement.

