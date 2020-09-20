https://bigleaguepolitics.com/national-foundation-for-gun-rights-pitched-in-50k-for-kyle-rittenhouses-legal-defense/

The National Foundation for Gun Rights (NFGR) announced on September 17, 2020 that they are providing $50,000 of aid to Kyle Rittenhouse, who is facing various criminal charges after he defended himself and business owners from leftist agitators in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“I spoke with Kyle’s mother this morning to let her know NFGR received over a thousand donations amounting to over $50,000 from folks who support her son,” declared Dudley Brown, Executive Director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights.

Rittenhouse’s mother was thankful about receiving the donation. She stated, “No words can describe what we’re going through. Thank you so much – and I know Kyle and the rest of the family would say thank you too.”

NFGR’s funds will go towards the Kyle Rittenhouse trust fund that is being operated by his attorney, John Pierce. The funds will only be used according to the desires of Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother.

“We want Kyle to have the best defense possible,” remarked Brown. “If he were getting a fair shake from prosecutors, he would be home with his family right now instead of spending weeks in a jail without bail.”

According to video footage taken on the night of August 25th, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was fleeing an armed mob who were screaming, “Beat him up!” and “Get that dude!”

“The left is doing everything in their power to portray a 17-year-old kid as the villain,” stated Brown. “We believe Kyle acted legally and defended himself from a dangerous group of armed thugs whose clear intent was to cause permanent harm.”

The National Foundation for Gun Rights plans on continuing to back the Rittenhouse family until Kyle is able to receive justice for simply exercising his sacred right to self-defense.

NFGR is the legal arm of the National Association for Gun Rights. Since its founding in 2000, NAGR has been one of the leading no compromise, Second Amendment organizations in the country.

Unlike most organizations, they’re willing to fight all unconstitutional gun control legislation at the federal and state level. Second Amendment supporters can donate to NAGR and NFGR at the links below:

