https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/national-campaign-election-wallstreetjournal/2020/09/20/id/987812

While Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s national lead has remained steady, there is a slight trend down from its pandemic high of 11 points in July.

Biden’s lead dropped 2 points in August and now 1 more point in September in the latest NBC News/The Wall Street Journal poll.

“There is a pulse of possibility for Donald Trump that was much more difficult to see in July,” Republican pollster Bill McInturff told the Journal.

Biden is still getting a 51% majority among registered American voters over President Donald Trump’s 43%. The Journal also notes Biden has never led by less than 6 points in the poll.

Trump, whose approval rating has risen 3 points since July, has hoped to keep the momentum going into the debates, but the poll results show more than 70% say the debates will not change their mind on their vote, including 44% who say the debates will not matter at all to their vote. Also, a majority of 52% plans to vote early – some of which might happen before debates.

“Simply put: In 2020, the fundamentals of our country have been shaken to our core, while the fundamentals of the election have not,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt told the Journal.

This is also an election of passion, as a record 75% rating their interest in the election a 10 on a 10-point scale.

The Wall Street Journal/NBC News polled 1,000 registered voters Sept. 13-16 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

