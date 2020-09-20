https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/517324-north-carolina-trump-supporters-yell-white-power-during-truck-parade

Members of a neo-Confederate group yelled racist remarks as they paraded in vehicles through a college campus in support of President TrumpDonald John TrumpUS reimposes UN sanctions on Iran amid increasing tensions Jeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally MORE on Saturday.

Video taken by Elon News Network showed members of Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County, a group designated as a neo-Confederate organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center and in the past labeled a hate group, parading through the middle of Elon University’s campus as well as the surrounding towns of Elon and Graham, N.C.

Other video posted on Twitter by Megan Squire, an Elon University professor, showed some members of the parade shouting the phrase “white power.”

Here’s a different guy yelling “white power”. Alamance racists really turned out today for their hero Trump. pic.twitter.com/C6UH3x2FS7 — megan squire (@MeganSquire0) September 19, 2020

A university official reportedly told students in an email that Elon’s president, Connie Book, had ordered that no-trespass orders be issued to anyone on Elon’s campus caught yelling hateful messages.

“No trespass orders also allow us to keep a record should we encounter issues in the future,” Vice President for Student Life Jon Dooley wrote. “This is our standard procedure when individuals exhibit this kind of behavior.”

The Trump campaign condemned the remarks made during Saturday’s parade in a statement to The Hill on Sunday.

“The President has repeatedly condemned racism and white supremacy. This has no place in our campaign,” said spokesman Tim Murtaugh.

Updated at 8:05 p.m.

