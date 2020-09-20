http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BFHXfPz-uVI/

During a 41-minute monologue posted to her Instagram on Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) decried potential forthcoming action on replacing Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led by President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Ocasio-Cortez urged her followers to be proactive in their opposition to any appointment made by Trump, who she called authoritarian.

“We have an authoritarian president,” she said. “That’s what we have. He has no regard for the dignity of human life.”

She also urged her followers to be radicalized about the upcoming election.

“Let this moment radicalize you,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Let this moment really put everything into stark focus because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. And if anything, tonight is making that more clear to more people than ever before.”

Late in her address, she told followers things won’t be back to normal, even if Biden emerges victorious in November.

“I’m sorry to tell you we’re not going back to brunch!” Ocasio-Cortez proclaimed.

