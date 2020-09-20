https://www.dailywire.com/news/ocasio-cortez-we-must-consider-impeaching-trump-barr-to-stop-scotus-nomination

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said during a press conference on Sunday that Democrats must be open to all options in their attempts to stop President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from filling the Supreme Court seat that was vacated last week.

“Congresswoman, you mentioned being open to all ideas to buy time,” a reporter said to Ocasio-Cortez. “Would you be in support of potentially reviewing talks of impeachment hearings either against the attorney general or the president?”

“Well, you know, I think—I believe that certainly there has been an enormous amount of law-breaking in the Trump administration. I believe that Attorney General Barr is unfit for office and that he has pursued potentially law-breaking behavior,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “That being said, these are procedures and decisions that are largely up to House Democratic leadership. But I believe that also we must consider, again, all of the tools available to our disposal, and that all of these options should be entertained and on the table.”

