https://www.theblaze.com/news/abc-host-floats-impeaching-trump-for-filling-scotus-vacancy-pelosi-reveals-the-option-is-an-arrow-in-our-quiver

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed Sunday that impeaching President Donald Trump is one option of retaliation Democrats are considering if the president fills the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

During an interview on ABC “This Week,” show host George Stephanopoulos — who served as a senior adviser to former President Bill Clinton in the mid-1990s — floated the possibility that Democrats respond to Trump filling the vacancy during an election year by once again pursuing his impeachment.

Stephanopoulos said, “Some have mentioned the possibility, if they try to push through a nominee in a lame duck session, that you and the House could move to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Barr as a way of stalling and preventing the Senate from acting on this nomination.”

Pelosi responded by refusing to rule out impeachment as a retaliatory measure.

“Well, we have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now,” she told Stephanopoulos.

The ABC News host then followed up, “But to clear, you’re not taking any arrows out of your quiver, you’re not ruling anything out?”

Pelosi responded:

Good morning. Sunday morning. We have a responsibility, we take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people, uh, that, uh, is, uh, when the we weigh the equities of protecting our democracy requires us to use every arrow in our quiver.

House Democrats, who hold a majority in the lower chamber, voted to impeach Trump last December. However, the effort, widely seen as driven by partisan politics, ultimately failed once it reached the Senate.

The Senate officially acquitted Trump in February.

What else are Democrats threatening?

Aware that Trump has the possibility to nominate his third Supreme Court justice, altering the ideological composition of the Supreme Court for a generation, Democrats are furiously fighting back against a nomination prior to Election Day.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said the Senate will vote on Trump’s nominee prior to the election, and the president has said that Republicans will act “without delay” to fulfill their constitutional duty by filling the vacancy.

In response, Democrats are threatening to expand the Supreme Court — and the federal judiciary — and pack the courts with liberal justices.

“If he holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021. It’s that simple,” Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) said Saturday.

[embedded content]

‘We have our options’ if GOP push a SCOTUS nomination before election: Speaker Pelosi | ABC News



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

