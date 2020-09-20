https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/20/pelosi-doesnt-rule-out-using-impeachment-to-block-trumps-scotus-nomination-n946200

On Sunday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to rule out an effort to impeach President Donald Trump again or even impeaching Attorney General Bill Barr in order to tie up the Senate to thwart the confirmation of a Trump nominee to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg when asked by ABC News’ George Stephanopolous.

“We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi doesn’t rule out impeachment as a tactic to block Trump from filing SCOTUS vacancy.

pic.twitter.com/I83NtdKcrd — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 20, 2020

Using impeachment simply to block a president from filling a vacancy on the Supreme Court would be an unprecedented abuse of power. What is not unprecedented is presidents making election-year nominations to the Supreme Court, as Ted Cruz noted on the same program. “Twenty-nine times there has been a vacancy in a presidential election year. Now, presidents have made nominations all twenty-nine times. That’s what presidents do. If there’s a vacancy, they make a nomination. ”

.@tedcruz: “29 times there has been a vacancy in a presidential election year. Now, presidents have made nominations all 29 times. That’s what presidents do. If there’s a vacancy, they make a nomination” pic.twitter.com/oPLTsjRhcm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 20, 2020

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

