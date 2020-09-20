http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-eVOWL94hkE/

Police arrested nearly 90 protesters at an Abolish ICE demonstration Saturday in New York City’s Times Square near the New York Police Department’s headquarters, police said.

The New York Post reported that the police and protesters, who were demonstrating against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) based on recent reports that the agency performed unneeded hysterectomies on illegal alien women, clashed in Manhattan’s Times Square.

One Times Square protester, Isabella Levya, tweeted that officers began arresting people as protesters stepped off the sidewalk into the street.

Police arrested several protesters as they sat in the street, according to the Post.

“What the f**k is wrong with you!? They’re sitting down!” one protester could be heard yelling at the arresting officers.

An NYPD public alert system blared that the protesters were “unlawfully in the roadway and obstructing vehicular traffic.”

In total, 86 people were arrested throughout the protest, 41 of them being men and 45 of them being women.

All were charged with one count of disorderly conduct, and one protester was charged with one count of resisting arrest.

Earlier in the week, Abolish ICE protesters gathered outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, where property inside and around the building was vandalized, WABC reported.

