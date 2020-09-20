https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida/2020/09/20/id/987839

Joe Biden’s lead in Florida has slipped to 48% to 46% over President Donald Trump among likely voters, according to a CBS News poll released on Sunday, which has a margin of error of nearly 4 percentage points. Biden, the Democratic Party’s nominee, held a six-point advantage in a similar survey in July.

Five percent of likely voters in the key battleground state said they are “not sure” who they would vote for, while 1% said they would choose someone else not listed.

Other results from the poll indicate:

Among whites, Trump is leading 59% to 38%, while Biden hold a 56% to 36% advantage among Hispanics.

Among seniors, Trump has a 53% to 44% lead, although that nine-point advantage is significantly less than his 17-point winning margin among seniors in the 2016 election.

Forty-three percent of seniors say Biden would make them safer, while only 37% said Trump has made them safer during his presidency. However, Trump holds a decisive 55% to 39% advantage among seniors over who would handle the economy better.

Among all likely voters in Florida, Trump has a 49% to 44% lead over who would handle the economy better, while Biden has a decisive 54% to 33% advantage for who would would help people get affordable healthcare.

The survey, conducted between Sept. 15-18, is based on a sample of 1,200 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points. The poll was concluded just before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and it is unclear how her death and Trump’s efforts to have a Senate vote on her successor before the election may influence voters.

