President Trump isn’t convinced that the 2020 election will be on the up and up—and neither are most Americans.

In fact, just 22% of Americans believe this year’s presidential election will be “free and fair,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The survey, conducted Sept. 15-17, found that both Republicans and Democrats doubt the election results.

“Half of Trump supporters (50 percent) say the election will not be free and fair; more than a third of Biden supporters (37 percent) agree. Overall, the number of Americans who say the election will not be free and fair (46 percent) is more than twice the number who say the opposite. Another third (32 percent) say they’re not sure what to expect,” Yahoo wrote. Just 22% said it will be “free and fair.”

In other findings, just 19% said “yes” when asked: “Election-security experts say a U.S. presidential election cannot be rigged. Do you believe them?” Fifty-seven percent said “no.”

On another question—”Do you think this year’s presidential election will be ‘rigged’ in favor of one candidate or another?”—more than a third (34%) said “yes” while less than a quarter (24%) said “no.”

“A full 60 percent, meanwhile, believe at least some fraud will occur,” Yahoo wrote.

These views fly in the face of overwhelming evidence that U.S. elections are not subject to widespread fraud and assurances from experts — even Vice President Mike Pence’s own election law adviser — that the election cannot be rigged. “You’re not going to see widespread fraud in a presidential or a Senate or a governor’s race,” Michael Adams, who is Pence’s top election law adviser and Kentucky’s top elections official, recently told Yahoo News. “It’s just not feasible. And it hasn’t been [feasible] in 70 or 80 years.”

Meanwhile, at least one Senate Democrat claims Russian operatives are “already waging a disinformation campaign aimed at disrupting the 2020 election, and at least one senator says bots with suspected ties are waging Twitter attacks on their campaign,” The Hill reported.

“This is going on right now, according to the nation’s intelligence leadership,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). “You’ve got the intelligence leadership saying the Russians are working very hard to do in 2020 what they tried to do in 2016. That’s the biggest tell out there.”

Wyden told The Hill that U.S. intelligence agencies need to do more before Election Day to warn the public about ongoing Russian interference. “I want them to put out more information, more specifics and not do what they did in 2016, which is be kind of cautious,” he said.

The allegation from Wyden mirrors those made after President Trump won the election in 2016. Trump was investigated for 675 days by special counsel Robert Mueller and a team of 19 lawyers. Despite 2,800 subpoenas and 500 witness interviews, the counsel’s office found no evidence “that any U.S. person or Trump campaign official or associate” conspired or “knowingly coordinated” with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

