https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pompeo-europe-iran/2020/09/20/id/987825

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday lamented Europe isn’t on board with the United States in its effort to stop arms sales by Iran.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Pompeo asserted “they know we are right” in wanting to extend the international arms embargo on Iran.

“The Europeans have not joined us in this,” he said.

“They tell us privately we don’t want the arm sales to come back and they put it in the letter they are very concerned about these sales but they haven’t lifted a finger and done the work that needs to be done,” he said.

“They have no option, no alternative to what we’ve done to ensure that will happen. I hope they will get to the right place. They are still wedded to this silly nuclear deal that was signed now five years ago.

“I hope they will come to understand that if you really want to lead, if you want to be part of a global coalition to reduce risk in the Middle East what you need to do is join us and we need these sanctions to snapback.”

Pompeo has said failure to extend the embargo will likely be met by the United States invoking the so-called snapback procedure that would reimpose all U.N. sanctions lifted by the nuclear deal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

