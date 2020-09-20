https://www.redstate.com/alexparker/2020/09/20/hillary-clinton-meet-the-press-supreme-court-ginsburg-trump-lust-for-power/

On Sunday, Hillary Clinton had a lot to say about America’s Supreme Court situation.

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg presents an opportunity, which may or may not be pursued pre-election.

Speaking with Meet the Press’s Chuck Todd, the former First Lady dutifully warned of Republican evil:

“Our institutions are being basically undermined by the lust for power — power for personal gain in the case of the President or power for institutional gain in the case of Mitch McConnell — at the cost of ensuring that our institutions withstand whatever the political winds might be.”

Got that? Ring the bells — someone who ran for president is someone who’d pursue personal power.

So relays someone who ran for president, who came out of government service with a net worth of $212 million.

Of course, currently we have no regular political situation. When Hillary speaks on TV, it never is.

Since the 2016 election, she’s been clear at every turn that democracy’s in peril — Beelzebub has White House security clearance.

All hands on deck — POTUS 45 is LOCUST 666.

Beware the apocalyptic plague.

And Lucifer’s lookin’ to crowd the court: On Saturday, Trump indicated he’ll nominate a replacement “without delay.”

“Without Delay”: President Trump Urges GOP to Fill SCOTUS Vacancy 👇🏻👇🏻🚨 https://t.co/cWOao2kYpi — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 19, 2020

As for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the man’s vowed to deliver a vote.

And Hil’s calling Hypocrisy.

From The Daily Caller:

Clinton suggested the Republican position in 2016 to not hold Senate hearings when former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland means they have established a precedent and now the judicial confirmation “is absolutely broken,” adding that the Republicans are trying to “defend the indefensible.”

Here she goes, folks:

“The system has been broken for quite a while, but clearly the decision that Mitch McConnell made back in 2016 in the midst of that presidential election, but at a much earlier time when Justice [Antonin] Scalia unexpectedly passed away is what should be the standard now.”

A little further…let’s get to the requisite overstatements of cartoonish sinister intent…

“I think we are at a very dangerous point in American history…”

Please blame the conservative side for something being enacted by the other:

“There has been a very well-funded effort led by groups like the Federalist Society and others to use the courts to undo, going back to…the Brown v. Board of Education decision. If you listened carefully…to the nominees for district and circuit court judgeships, it was shocking. … [A] number of them would not even say they agreed with Brown v. Board of Education…”

Eureka!

Translation: Republicans are pro-segregation.

Is that point of view coming from the Right side of the aisle?

NYU Student Group Petitions for Black-Only Housing

Either way, on Meet the Press as well as many other shows, our present silliness must persist.

After all, this is politics. And an election year. And in the case of Sunday, defender-of-democracy Hillary on her mortal enemy.

And the whole political conversation needs an enema.

But don’t expect a purge any time soon.

Carry on.

-ALEX

