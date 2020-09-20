https://www.theepochtimes.com/pregnant-teen-who-wanted-a-baby-so-bad-killed-by-boyfriend-police_3507217.html

A pregnant Texas teen is dead, and authorities said that her boyfriend killed her.

The incident happened earlier this month at Executive Inn on Highway 16 in Graham, Texas, said officials. The victim was identified as pregnant 19-year-old Klowie Moore.

“It’s a lot, it’s devastating, this is our child,” Moore’s mother Debbie Moore told Texomashomepage. “And she’s just gone, senselessly.”

Graham Police said Klowie was found with a gunshot wound. Officials said that they received reports she was staying with her boyfriend, Gage Gillentine.

“How do you tell your seven, nine, ten and thirteen-year-old children that their sister’s gone, that they loved dearly,” Debbie Moore said.

On Thursday, Gillentine was arrested and charged with her murder. His bond was not set, and he is being held at the Young County Jail, officials told the station.

According to the Graham Leader, the police department and Texas Rangers are investigating.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Klowie Moore. “Klowie Kaylynn Moore, 19, was tragically taken from us too soon. She graduated from the Jacksboro class of 2019. Before that she attended school in Bryson since Kindergarten. She was kind-hearted and loving to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her. If you can help, anything will be appreciated,” according to the page.

“I loved her so much. She was my best friend and like a sister to me. She was beautiful, wild, and just so incredible,” the page added. “She would have been an amazing mother to that baby,” it added. “She wanted a baby and a family so bad.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

