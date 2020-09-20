https://www.oann.com/president-trump-slams-mail-in-voting-as-a-scam-says-it-will-be-a-disaster/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Saturday, September 19, 2020

President Trump continues to voice his concerns about mail-in voting this election season. During Friday’s press conference, the President said voters will be overwhelmed with “tens of millions of ballots” they did not request.

“You don’t have to know a lot about politics,” he added. “This is going to be the scam of all time.”

He also pointed out no one is more aware of the perils of mail-in voting than Democrats. However, he emphasized they’ll never acknowledge it because it helps them politically.

“They know it’s going to be a mess, they know there are going to be millions of missing ballots,” he stated. “There’s going to be fraud, it’s a disaster.”

The President’s reelection campaign has already launched lawsuits against several states, including Montana, Nevada and New Jersey, to block mail-in voting efforts.

