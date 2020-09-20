https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517298-presidential-race-tightens-in-florida-poll

The presidential race between Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Trump expects to nominate woman to replace Ginsburg next week Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral MORE and President Trump Donald John TrumpUS reimposes UN sanctions on Iran amid increasing tensions Jeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally MORE in the battleground state of Florida has tightened, according to a new poll.

Biden leads Trump 48 percent to 46 percent among likely voters, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday. Biden’s lead is within the poll’s 3.7 percentage point margin of error.

The poll also found that an additional 5 percent of likely voters said they are “not sure” who they would vote for and 1 percent said they would vote for someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s slim lead has decreased to 2 points from 6 points since a similar poll in July, according to CBS News.

Trump is leading among white likely voters in Florida, with 59 percent compared to Biden’s 38 percent. Biden, however, has a lead among Hispanic likely voters, at 56 percent compared to Trump’s 36 percent.

Florida is one of the key battleground states that Trump narrowly carried in 2016 that could be crucial for Democrats to flip to vote Trump out of office.

The survey was completed just before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgJeff Flake: Republicans ‘should hold the same position’ on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant ‘Fill that seat’ at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE, CBS noted. It is unclear from the poll how Ginsburg’s death and Trump’s push to nominate a successor may impact voters.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 15 and 18. It is based on a sample of 1,200 registered voters. There is a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

