Protesters opposed to the Republican-controlled Senate holding confirmation hearings to fill the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the presidential elections are now protesting outside of the Capitol Hill home of GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham – after protesting outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home this past weekend.

Graham, of South Carolina, is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which Supreme Court nomination hearings are held. McConnell, after Ginsburg’s death was announced Friday evening, said a Trump nominee will get a final floor vote if the committee recommends one.

On Monday morning, Capitol Hill police kept demonstrators who were shouting, honking horns and ring bells outside of Graham’s townhouse from stepping onto his property, just several blocks from the Supreme Court building.

“We can’t sleep so neither should Lindsey,” read on demonstrator’s banner.

Graham faces a formidable challenge to his reelection bid this year.

Critics point out that he had previously said a high court seat should not be filled in the last year of Trump’s term if the primary process was underway.

However, he’s since changed his position, arguing Democrats’ tried to “destroy” Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process and are trying to “stack the court at the circuit level.”

“You reap what you sow,” Graham tweeted Sunday.

