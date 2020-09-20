https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/19/trump-ginsburg-supreme-court-barrett-rushing-lagoa/

President Donald Trump has reportedly narrowed down his list of potential female replacements for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to three names, according to Fox News.

The three names are 7th Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 11th Circuit Court Judge Barbara Lagoa and 4th Circuit Court Judge Allison Rushing, Fox News reported Saturday. The names were reported hours after Trump tweeted out his intention to fill the SCOTUS vacancy “without delay” on Saturday morning. Justice Ginsburg died in the hospital from complications related to pancreatic cancer Friday evening.

From colleague John Roberts. He says sources cloe to the WH say if Trump nominates a woman to SCOTUS, the leading contenders are: Amy Coney Barrett

Barbara Lagoa

Allison Rushing — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 19, 2020

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both confirmed they intend to move forward with replacing Ginsburg before the election on November 3. (RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Been Undergoing Cancer Treatment Since May)

Barrett was also a leading contender to fill the seat now held by Justice Brett Kavanaugh. At the time, Trump said he was “saving” Barrett to replace Ginsburg. He has not released a statement on whether he still intends for her to fill the seat.

The White House did not immediately respond for a request for comment on Barrett’s standing or Trump’s thoughts on Lagoa and Rushing.

Democrats and some Republicans have already balked at the idea of replacing Ginsburg before the election, however. Ginsburg reportedly said prior to her death that her “most fervent wish” was to not have her seat filled until a new president has been elected.

Trump said Saturday morning that he’s pressing forward with the nomination.

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices,” Trump tweeted, tagging the Republican Party in his tweet.

“We have this obligation, without delay,” he added.