An Omaha bar owner who fatally shot a protester in May — during the weekend riots across the country following the death of George Floyd — has allegedly died by suicide after being indicted last week on charges involving the incident.

Jake Gardner, from The Hive bar in Omaha, Nebraska, has committed suicide after being indicted for manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempted first-degree assault, and terroristic threats last week, according to a report by KETV NewsWatch 7.

In June, Breitbart News initially reported that no charges would be filed against Gardner, who fatally shot protester James Scurlock during the third night of nationwide riots across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine had concluded that Gardner acted in self-defense and therefore did not file charges. Just days ago, however, a grand jury decided to indict the bar owner.

“I hope he turns himself in and we can start this process of seeking justice but if not, I hope OPD or the sheriff’s office treats him like everybody else,” said Scurlock family attorney, Justin Wayne. “If they have to fly or drive to go get him, that’s what they do.”

The report added that special prosecutor Frederick Franklin had said he would be in touch with Gardner’s attorney to find out whether Gardner would turn himself in, or if an arrest warrant was necessary.

Now, Gardner has died by suicide, according to multiple sources who spoke to KETV NewsWatch 7.

The fatal confrontation between Gardner and Scurlock occurred in Omaha outside of The Hive bar during the infamous weekend of protests — which quickly devolved into riots — following the death of George Floyd.

