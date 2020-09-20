https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/rnc-reports-raising-676-million-august

The Republican National Committee has reported raking in $67.6 million during August as the presidential campaign heats up during the final campaign stretch. The figure includes funds transferred from supporting organizations.

“This campaign is powered by real Americans who are motivated by raw enthusiasm for President Trump and a genuine belief in his agenda,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said.

“From now until Election Day, our unparalleled infrastructure, battle-tested Get Out The Vote operation, and historic grassroots army will work each and every day to reelect President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot,” she said.

Despite the substantial sum, Republicans, including the RNC, the Trump campaign and committees, raised $212 million in August, far less than the around $364 million raised by Democrats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

