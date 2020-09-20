https://mediarightnews.com/republicans-continue-pressure-on-netflix-over-cuties-as-cancellations-surge/

In the wake of the backlash on over the release of the movie “Cuties,” according to subscription analytics firm Antenna, Netflix cancellations surged 5x the normal amount.

Data analytics firm YipitData reported a similar trend, with the company telling Yahoo Finance that Netflix’s U.S. churn “rose materially” last weekend in the wake of the controversy.

As of last Saturday, disconnects were running at nearly 8x the daily levels observed in August, which is a multi-year high, they added.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee tweeted out last night that he respects “Tulsi Gabbard for being her own person and being a Democrat unafraid to come on” his show.”

He added that “The DNC can’t stand her b/c they don’t control her.” Gabbard had previously tweeted out that Netflix was “now complicit” in child sex trafficking.

Florida Senator Rick Scott also tweeted out last night, saying that “It is unacceptable that Netflix has not yet taken down a film that blatantly exploits and objectifies young girls. It should be immediately removed from the streaming service.”

Last Wednesday, four State Attorney Generals, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, sent a letter to Netflix’s Chief Executive requesting the removal of the show.

Yost said that “In this era where we are fighting a seemingly never-ending battle against human trafficking, this film is counterproductive – it whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways. I vehemently opposed the continued streaming of the movie and request that it is voluntarily removed.”