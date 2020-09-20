https://www.dailywire.com/news/rioters-attack-car-with-dog-inside-allegedly-assault-gay-man-destroy-businesses

Violent rioters, identified by journalists as allegedly being far-left antifa, attacked a car with a dog inside on Saturday in what was just one of a number of violent acts carried out by the fringe activists.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate on antifa, wrote that the attack happened in Philadelphia: “Antifa black bloc militants smash up a car that has a dog in the back. Far-left rioters gathered today to oppose a right-wing event at Clark Park.”

Philadelphia: #Antifa black bloc militants smash up a car that has a dog in the back. Far-left rioters gathered today to oppose a right-wing event at Clark Park. Video by @ElijahSchaffer: pic.twitter.com/glB4RNNTBk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

Journalist Elijah Schaffer, who appeared to be the one who recorded the video, added the following context: “Antifa mistakingly attacks an Anti-Trump protester calling him a Nazi. Destroys his car while he tried to escape after he tried to assault content creator @realJamesKlug w/ a bar. A dog is in the back, clearly terrified, & barks as black bloc smashes his windows.”

BREAKING: Antifa mistakingly attacks an Anti-Trump protester calling him a Nazi Destroys his car while he tried to escape after he tried to assault content creator @realJamesKlug w/ a bar A dog is in the back, clearly terrified, & barks as black bloc smashes his windows pic.twitter.com/P2eXbS1Ru9 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 19, 2020

Journalist Drew Hernandez, who was reporting from Washington, D.C., highlighted a different incident that unfolded.

“A DC BLM activist physically assaults a gay man by hitting him in the face with her megaphone,” Hernandez wrote. “Antifa militants then trespass the front yard of his friend they are having a get together on and begin to lay hands on him.”

BREAKING: A DC BLM activist physically assaults a gay man by hitting him in the face with her megaphone Antifa militants then trespass the front yard of his friend they are having a get together on and begin to lay hands on him pic.twitter.com/jRsIq6E2pv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

“DC BLM and Antifa descended upon a gay neighborhood tonight and began to intimidate and harass multiple gay people,” Hernandez continued, “Including a man with his puppy accusing him of ‘physically assaulting’ them and for not wearing a mask.”

BREAKING: DC BLM and Antifa descended upon a gay neighborhood tonight and began to intimidate and harass multiple gay people Including a man with his puppy accusing him of “physically assaulting” them and for not wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/R2AIDsEneb — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

Hernandez documented another alleged incident, writing: “A BLM activist can be seen getting extremely aggressive with the gay man to the point of threatening him by saying: ‘You are mother f*cking lucky’ because the gay man’s accomplice escorted him away.”

BREAKING: DC BLM and Antifa descended upon a gay neighborhood tonight A BLM activist can be seen getting extremely aggressive with the gay man to the point of threatening him by saying: “You are mother f*cking lucky” because the gay man’s accomplice escorted him away pic.twitter.com/cu43u5XOkw — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

There were a number of reported instances of the far-left rioters intimidating journalists and forcing them into leaving the scene.

DC: Tonight BLM and Antifa mobilized to remove a Hispanic photographer who they were randomly claiming was “harassing women” at their protest The photographer was @slestevez pic.twitter.com/js6A7YuOfa — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 20, 2020

BLM rioters follow, harass and threaten videographer @VenturaReport earlier today in Washington DC: pic.twitter.com/WK4wMpQRBp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 20, 2020

The extremists attacked businesses in Portland, causing damage to buildings, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Press Release: March in Downtown Streets, No Arrests Made (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/8nZQ6WFoIM pic.twitter.com/ID2WybRJLT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 20, 2020

“Attorney General William Barr reportedly told U.S. federal prosecutors during a conference call last week that they needed to be aggressive in charging the violent rioters terrorizing American cities, adding that prosecutors should consider going after them for plotting to overthrow the U.S. government,” The Daily Wire reported. “The conference call comes as the U.S. is just weeks away from the upcoming November elections, which Barr warned could spark even more violent riots than the ones that have already caused billions of dollars in damage.”

A recently leaked email from a top DHS official said that the department had “overwhelming intelligence” that the extremist violence in Portland was “organized” by individuals with an ideology categorized as “Violent Antifa Anarchist Inspired” (VAAI).

The Daily Wire added: “One step that the feds have taken to get around local leftist prosecutors who are dropping many of the charges against those charged during the violent riots was deputizing police in Oregon so that federal charges could be sought against those who might escape local charges.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

