https://www.dailywire.com/news/rpd-capt-unloads-on-dem-policies-following-mass-shooting-going-to-vomit-if-i-hear-one-more-politician-talk-gun-laws

During a press conference following a mass shooting in Rochester, New York, on Saturday night, Rochester Police Department (RPD) Captain Frank Umbrino unloaded on Democrats’ policies, specifically bail reform, for wreaking havoc in the neighborhood.

The police captain also seemingly railed at protesters and activists from outside the city for speaking on behalf of a neighborhood they would not even visit, according to Umbrino. The dozens of people he’s talked to from the neighborhood, the captain said, want them “to get the hell out of their city.”

The city of Rochester has been subjected to at-times violent protesting for two weeks now, in response to the death of Daniel Prude, a black man who died back in March about a week following an interaction with the RPD — and interaction that occurred after Prude’s brother, Joe Prude, called 911 asking for help.

The mass shooting on Saturday night killed Jarvis Alexander and Jaquayla Young, two teens who had just graduated high school. Mr. Umbrino said the teens were likely not targets, but collateral damage following some sort of verbal altercation; gang violence has also not been ruled out. Sixteen people, ranging in age from 17-23, were shot in total.

“I’m not surprised by the violence that’s been taking place,” Umbrino said at the Sunday press conference (full video below). “You know, I’m going to get in trouble, probably, for this, but if I hear one more politician talk about what we need to do to stop the violence; we need more gun laws, we need this, we need that — quite frankly, I’m going to vomit. These people who say that have no idea what they are talking about.”

“We have a lot of gun laws currently on the books that we don’t enforce. I shouldn’t say we don’t enforce — we enforce them, but you have individuals locked up for illegal hand guns, and being released from custody the next day,” he explained. “That’s disgusting. How does that happen?”

“So, if anybody is surprised that there’s been an uptick in violence, since we don’t enforce the current gun laws that we have, I don’t know what to tell ya. But those are the fact,” Umbrino continued. “These politicians that wanna say we need more gun laws, we need this, we need that, do me a favor: just stop talking, because you really don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“Come and ask anybody that lives in these neighborhoods,” the police captain said. “I’ve had conversations over the last three weeks with dozens of people who live in these neighborhoods … They don’t believe any of the stuff you’re saying. There needs to be accountability.”

Umbrino then called out Democrats’ so-called “bail reform” in New York.

“Bail reform, in my opinion — as a 30-year veteran in law enforcement, and working in the city of Rochester for the last 30 years — bail reform has a significant impact on the amount of crime and the uptick in crime that’s been occurring in our community and throughout New York state,” he asserted. “Look at the numbers. … the numbers are terrible. And anybody that says bail reform is not part of the blame in that is fooling themselves. And stop telling us that.”

Umbrino: I’m not surprised by the uptick in violence. I think politicians need to stop telling us how to do our jobs. We have gun laws now that we don’t enforce. #roc @DandC pic.twitter.com/dSryI4f5Io — Will Cleveland (@WillCleveland13) September 19, 2020

Later in the presser, Umbrino called for more people in the neighborhood to “stand up,” slamming outside influences, whom he did not explicitly name, for causing residents’ “suffering.”

“We don’t need to hear from people who don’t live [in the neighborhood],” he said. “We don’t need to hear from you what those neighborhoods need, because you have no idea, because you won’t even walk down those neighborhoods. The people we need to listen to are the people who live on these streets, because I’ve been talking to a lot of them the last three weeks, and they are sick and tired of what’s going on, and they’re the ones that are suffering because other people are pretending to know how to solve problems.”

Asked if he was referring to protests, Umbrino answered, “Nope, I’m just talking about life in general. I’m not gonna get into everything.”

“People in the neighborhood are getting frustrated .. I feel their pain. … Unfortunately , they work every day, 12-hour days, they got families to feed, so they don’t have time to be as vocal as they’d like to,” he added.

What they are telling these people, he revealed, is that they want them to “get the hell out of their city.”

Seemingly taking another shot at the outside protesters and activists, Umbrino said he hopes the names of the two teen victims from Saturday nigh are remembered.

“It’s a tragedy, unfortunately, it’s another innocent person that’s gunned down for absolutely no good reason whatsoever, it’s heart-wrenching when you have innocent people getting killed,” Umbrino said.

“I just hope, a month from now, everybody remembers their names.”

Umbrino: People in these neighborhoods are sick and tired of people telling them what they need to do in these neighborhoods. But he wouldn’t specify what people he’s talking about or referring to here. #roc @DandC pic.twitter.com/hnNEhTkYIW — Will Cleveland (@WillCleveland13) September 19, 2020

WATCH the full briefing, below (relevant comments start at the 12-minute-mark):

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

