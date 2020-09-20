https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/screaming-black-lives-matter-militants-surround-outdoor-diners-san-diego-young-mother-clutches-baby-fear-video/

Screaming Black Lives Matter militants on Saturday night terrorized families dining outdoors in San Diego, California.

The terrorists marched through Little Italy’s Piazza della Famiglia screaming “White silence is violence!”

WATCH (language warning):

Black Lives Matter terrorists surrounded families with young children dining outdoors screaming, “You’re on stolen land!”

A young mother sitting at a table clutched her baby in fear.

WATCH:

The BLM militants also blocked a street and harassed motorists.

WATCH:

