https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/screaming-black-lives-matter-militants-surround-outdoor-diners-san-diego-young-mother-clutches-baby-fear-video/
Screaming Black Lives Matter militants on Saturday night terrorized families dining outdoors in San Diego, California.
The terrorists marched through Little Italy’s Piazza della Famiglia screaming “White silence is violence!”
WATCH (language warning):
Enjoying your Saturday night = violence
San Diego, CA pic.twitter.com/Zl89tkj6g2
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 20, 2020
Black Lives Matter terrorists surrounded families with young children dining outdoors screaming, “You’re on stolen land!”
A young mother sitting at a table clutched her baby in fear.
WATCH:
San Diego, CA pic.twitter.com/tjTpeoruMt
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 20, 2020
The BLM militants also blocked a street and harassed motorists.
WATCH:
San Diego, CA pic.twitter.com/LjXg4c1Ynb
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 20, 2020