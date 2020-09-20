https://www.newsweek.com/though-most-lgbtqs-vote-democratic-new-poll-shows-45-queer-men-backing-trump-1531867

A recent survey of 1,200 queer men in the United States found that 45 percent planned on voting for Republican President Donald Trump. Comparatively, 51 percent said they would vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The poll’s results fall very close to recent national polling showing 50 percent of voters supporting Biden and 43 percent supporting Trump.

The poll, conducted by the queer men’s social app Hornet, actually asked 10,000 of its users worldwide about their preferred presidential candidate. But while 66 percent of worldwide users supported Biden and 34 percent supported Trump, the percentages among U.S. men were much closer.

Of the 1,200 men living in the United States, 49 percent said that they do not support Trump at all and 11 percent said they disagree with him on most issues. Nine percent said they agree with Trump on some issues and disagree with him on others. Only 27 percent of U.S.-based respondents said they either mostly or fully supported Trump.

However, 10 percent of the U.S. men who said they “do not support [Trump] at all” said that they will vote for him regardless.

When user responses were broken out continentally, the majority of queer men on every continent supported Biden more than Trump by margins of 54 to 25 percent.

Hornet users in every country, except for two, also supported Biden over Trump. The only two countries to do otherwise were Taiwan, where 47 percent supported Biden and 51 percent supported Trump, and Russia, where 38 percent supported Biden and 58 percent supported Trump.

Supporters hold up a rainbow pride flag for then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on October 18, 2016 in Grand Junction Colorado. George Frey/Getty

Exit polls from the 2016 presidential elections found that at least 75 percent of LGBTQ voters supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over Trump. A reported 14 percent favored Trump.

Soon after the 2016 election, NBC News interviewed some LGBTQ voters from that 14 percent contingent to find that most were more concerned about issues of gun rights, undocumented immigration, job creation and stopping Islamic radicals moreso than Trump’s goals for the LGBTQ community.

Though Trump was lauded by some Republicans for mentioning the LGBTQ community during his speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, his administration has repeatedly rolled back pre-existing LGBTQ rights and written amicus briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of anti-gay discrimination.

Hornet’s male users may not reflect the larger LGBTQ community which largely votes Democrat, and LGBTQ voters may have soured on Trump having seen his administration’s handling of queer issues.

Recent polling also suggests that most LGBTQ voters will oppose Trump. A June 2020 poll of more than 30,000 registered voters conducted by the technology company Morning Consult found that 53 percent of LGBTQ-identified voters favored Biden and only 20 percent favored Trump.

