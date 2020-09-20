https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/since-1900-70-supreme-court-justice-nominees-approved-less-46-days/

Undercover Huber on Twitter put together a robust review of Supreme Court Justice nominees since 1900. The majority of these picks (70%) were confirmed within 46 days (the amount of time from Friday to the election).

Undercover Huber has put together some great stuff since President Trump was elected President and yesterday he did it again. He put together a list of Supreme Court Justices since 1900 and identified the number of days between when they were nominated to when they were confirmed.

According to Undercover Huber 61 Supreme Court Justice picks have been nominated and confirmed since 1900 and 70% of them were confirmed within 46 days:

A total of 61 SCOTUS justices have been nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court since the turn of the last century (1900) 70% of these (43 Justices) were confirmed in *under 46 days* (the amount of time remaining until the Nov 3 Presidential election) THREAD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 19, 2020

Some of the Justices were confirmed within 14 days:

Mahlon Pitney —23

John Paul Stevens —19

Sherman Minton —19

Warren Burger —17 (*became Chief Justice)

Charles Whittaker —17

Tom Clark —16

Pierce Butler —16

Harlan Stone —15 (*became Chief Justice)

William Douglas —15

Abe Fortas —14

Fred Vinson —14 (*became Chief Justice) — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 19, 2020

One Justice was confirmed within a day!

Hugo Black —5

Edward Sanford —5

William Day —4

Joseph Lamar —3

Willis Devanter —3

Oliver Holmes —2

Harold Burton —1 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 19, 2020

Four Justices were confirmed the same day they were nominated.

18 Justices took longer than 46 days to confirm (this includes the grotesque, shameful, corrupt and criminal actions the Democrats took in attempting to stop the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation.):

For full context, the 18 Justices that took longer than 46 days from nomination to confirmation by the Senate, since 1900: Loius Brandeis —125

Potter Stewart —108

Clarence Thomas —99

William Rehnquist —89 (*became Chief Justice)

Brett Kavanaugh —88

Elena Kagan —87 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 19, 2020

There is plenty of time to nominate and confirm the next Supreme Court Justice. Ginsburg was nominated and confirmed with less time than between now and the election.

While the nomination time between now & the Nov 3 election is admittedly short given modern Senate gridlock, from a constitutional and historical perspective, 46 days is plenty. Both Ginsburg and the Justice Ginsburg replaced were nominated and confirmed in less than that /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 19, 2020

Hat tip Undercover Huber

