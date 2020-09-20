https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/09/20/ted-cruz-has-three-words-for-democrats-trying-beat-republicans-over-the-head-with-2016s-scotus-vacancy/

Democrats’ attempt to use what happened in 2016 to coerce Republicans into not moving on a Trump nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election has some major flaws.

Perhaps the most glaring flaw, as Ted Cruz points out, is that whole separation of powers thing, which allows for different parties to provide a check on each branch of government and balance to the system as a whole.

“It’s a question of checks and balances,” Ted Cruz says on ABC explaining why GOP didn’t move on Obama’s nominee but plans to with a Republican in the WH in an election year — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 20, 2020

In 2016, the White House and the Senate were controlled by different parties. In 2020, the White House and the Senate are controlled by the same party.

On SCOTUS, Dems & GOP are arguing exact opposite of what both sides argued in 2016. Doesn’t that mean both sides are hypocrites? Actually, no. WATCH this clip to hear the historical FACTS & constitutional checks & balances that MSM ignores. Learn more: https://t.co/qts9gyKX1A https://t.co/svlxikGKFP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 20, 2020

He notes that every time a vacancy has arisen in an election year, the sitting president has moved to fill it.

“29 times there has been a vacancy in a presidential election year…Presidents have made nominations all 29 times. That’s what presidents do. If there’s a vacancy, they make a nomination”

~Ted Cruz@realDonaldTrump Is The President.

The Number Above Will B “30 Times” Nxt Week — Buster Hyde USMC/Ret (@BusterUSMC) September 20, 2020

If Democrats had held the Senate in 2016, is there any doubt about whether or not they would have moved forward with then-President Obama’s nominee (Merrick Garland) before the election?

***

