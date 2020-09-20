https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/thank-sir-gave-dragon-energy-president-trump-calls-mma-champ-colby-covington-victory-video/

On Saturday night after his MMA victory Colby Covington took over his interview and gave a shout-out to the Silent Majority and a warning to Sleepy Joe — And then Colby slammed the spineless athletes like LeBron James who are trashing the country.

And then during the interview President Donald Trump broke in and called Covington to congratulate him.

The entire call was broadcast live!

Colby Covington: “Thank you so much Mr. President. You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally. It doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand.”

It was a wonderful sports moment!

His final word in the clip after President Trump hung up, “Wow!”

