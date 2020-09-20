https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/white-privilege-karen-g-damn-period-came-seattle-blm-mob-threatens-white-woman-car-wanting-drive-home/

The Seattle Black Lives Matter mob was back out in the streets last night terrorizing their community.

Their latest tactic is to scream at whoever does not go along with their lawlessness about their “white privilege.”

If you’re a woman who just wants to drive home — you’re showing your white privilege!

At one point they harassed a local man for filming their march through his neighborhood.

TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Activist Wearing ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ Shirt Walked into a Louisville Bar and Murdered Three People

Then the BLM radicals shut down traffic in a major intersection.

When one woman pulls out in an attempt to get the hell out of there the mob blocked the woman with their car and told her to watch her white privilege.

This is the modern day left terrorizing their community.

At what point will this Marxist hate group be classified a domestic terrorists organization?

Expect more of this if Democrats steal the election in November.

It’s white privilege to want to drive home #Seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/nkKC0TJsUp — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

