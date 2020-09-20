https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/09/20/the-constitution-gives-senators-the-power-lamar-alexander-reveals-where-he-stands-on-filling-the-vacant-scotus-seat/

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tennessee) has issued a statement supporting the precedent of President Trump bringing forward a Supreme Court nomination and the Republican-controlled Senate moving to confirm the nominee during an election year.

He says Democrats would do the same if they were in control of the Senate and White House.

Thus far, two Republican senators have indicated that they will not vote on a nominee prior to the election, Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski.

***

