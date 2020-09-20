https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/20/the-white-omaha-bar-owner-indicted-for-shooting-a-black-protester-has-committed-suicide/

Jake Gardner, a white bar owner in Omaha, NE indicted for the shooting death in June of James Scurlock, a Black protester, has reportedly committed suicide:

Gardner had just been indicted by a grand jury impaneled by a special prosecutor looking into the case:

A county attorney had earlier refused to charge Gardner:

And video appeared to show that Gardner was acting in self defense:

Gardner’s concealed carry permit was expired at the time of the shooting, which is a misdemeanor:

We don’t know yet what information the grand jury saw that led to the indictment:

But media reports at the time said there were witnesses that claimed Scurlock was attempting to disarm Gardner after Gardner fired warning shots into the air:

