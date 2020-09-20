https://hannity.com/media-room/this-300-set-of-precision-japanese-chefs-knives-is-just-70-today/

VIDEO: Oregon Woman Holds Suspected Wildfire Arsonist At Gunpoint Until Cops Arrive

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 hour ago

One Oregon woman showed incredible bravery we wished we saw more of during these tumultuous times. The unbelievable ordeal was caught on video. So unbelievable in fact, that critics believe the whole thing was staged or faked. The woman in the video, however, Kat Cast, defended herself on Facebook saying the incident “truly did happen and there is nothing fake about it.”

The video begins from inside a car pulling over and a woman, Cast, gets out with a gun while yelling “get on the floor. Get on the floor right now. Face down” to a young man who was on her property. He complies as she approaches him holding her gun, mostly behind her back and not pointed directly at him. “What are you doing on my property?” she asked. “Just passing through” he says, and she continues to question him.

“Did you light anything on fire?” she proceeded. “No Ma’am he answered.” “What are you doing with those matches?” he responded that he smokes. “Where are your F***ing cigarettes” she asked, after which he admitted he didn’t have any. Cast held him at gunpoint until police arrived. Unlike Cast, many property owners have been unable to protect their lifelong investments and livelihood. In many large Democratic cities, the criminals are better protected than the citizens and business owners.

Thus far Cast has declined to speak further publicly about the incident except for her Facebook statement. “I will tell you something though if I need to do this again to protect my family and my neighbors, I will in a heartbeat do it again, except this time I will not be as nice as I was.”

Cast’s anger, concern and emotion is no surprise. Violence, crime, looting, executions of police officers are plaguing the nation, as well as wildfires spreading across the northwest. “The video came after weeks of devastating wildfires have raged up and down the West Coast. In Oregon, looters and thieves have compounded the tragedy as residents try to evacuate from active fire fronts and law enforcement staffing is already on short supply” reports Fox News.

A simple PSA to anti-law enforcement citizens in favor of defunding the police: who exactly would you call to defend your property in a similar situation?