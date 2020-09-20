https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/rules-trump-campaign-releases-statement-supreme-court-vacancy/

There is much debate about what a president can do when there is a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

But the Trump campaign stepped in on Sunday to clear up the matter — once and for all.

“When there’s a Supreme Court vacancy, the President selects a nominee and the Senate provides advice and consent. That’s what the Constitution says and those are the only rules,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director, said in a statement.

“There has been an open seat on the Supreme Court in a presidential election year 29 times in American history, and in every single case the president has nominated a candidate. Voters elected Donald J. Trump president in 2016 and gave Republicans an expanded majority in 2018, so the people already have spoken. The President has placed two well-qualified justices on the court so far and he is about to select a third,” he wrote.

“Americans can see the names on his list of potential nominees, while Joe Biden is hiding his list of people he would consider if he were president. Biden knows that he is an empty vessel for the radical left and that’s why he’s refusing to be honest with the American people about who he would want on the court. But make no mistake about this: The President has been clear that he will nominate a woman to fill that seat and the Senate should vote to confirm her,” Murtaugh wrote.

According to “Undercover Huber,” 61 Supreme Court Justice picks have been nominated and confirmed since 1900 — and 70% of them were confirmed within 46 days — the exact number of days left until Election Day.

A total of 61 SCOTUS justices have been nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court since the turn of the last century (1900) 70% of these (43 Justices) were confirmed in *under 46 days* (the amount of time remaining until the Nov 3 Presidential election) THREAD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 19, 2020

