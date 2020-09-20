https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/20/thoughts-and-prayers-meathead-rob-reiner-loses-it-and-learns-the-hard-way-why-you-never-threaten-republicans-with-war/

The moment we heard about the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg we were positive our good, rational, tolerant, thoughtful friends on the Left would be respectful and understanding during this time as the country mourns.

KIDDING.

We knew they’d lose their sh*t and then lose it again.

And again.

And then again.

Like Rob Reiner … HOOBOY. Someone’s been eating the paint chips, ladies and gents.

Heh?

Pretty sure Rob doesn’t really want a war with people who aren’t afraid of guns.

Just sayin’.

Luckily this morning he was far more reasoned …

PSYCH.

Now he’s telling people they’re gonna DIE if Trump wins again.

Because that’s not insane or anything.

Democrats realize Trump doesn’t stop being president in the last ‘quarter’ of his fourth year, right?

Archie was so right.

