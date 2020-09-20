http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/F9Gr9FC26tw/time-for-the-democrats-to-pull-the-plug-on-joe-biden.php

Here is the latest from Joe Biden: he misread his teleprompter, and pronounced that by the time his speech was over, 200 million Americans–two-thirds of our population!–will have died from COVID-19, and it is all President Trump’s fault:

If you need more proof that Joe Biden is a teleprompter puppet, here it is. “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.” He just said 2/3 of the US will die by the time he’s done talking & blamed Trump. pic.twitter.com/t1sl3vSF58 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 20, 2020

Joe Biden has never been an intelligent person, but there was a time when his brain would have sounded an alarm if he was about to say that 2/3 of the U.S. population was about to perish. But those days are gone. Biden is a pathetic shell of a man, and for the Democrats to continue propping him up as a presidential candidate is elder abuse.

Because of the crazy environment in which we live, there is a chance that Biden might be elected president. But he will never serve as president. He can’t. He is senile, suffering from advanced dementia. If the Democrats care, they aren’t showing it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

